If you haven't yet found your child's school supply list there is an online site that may help.
Local school’s supply lists are posted on TeacherLists.com.
According to a news release from TeacherLists.com, with just one or two clicks parents can find their child’s exact supply list. There also is an option to shop from national retail chains and have the supplies delivered to your home, or arrange for in-store pickup.
The site already includes lists for Shoals schools that include Central High School, Florence Middle School, Forest Hills School, Harlan Elementary, Hibbett School, L.E. Willson Elementary School, St. Joseph Regional Catholic School, Underwood Elementary School and Threadgill Primary School.
“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,” TeacherLists President John Driscoll said in a news release. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”
More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site. and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.
Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents.
