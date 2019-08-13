FLORENCE — Doug Parker said he's concerned about traffic on U.S. 72 near the site of the proposed Lauderdale County Agricultural Events Center, which is near where he lives and owns property.
That was one reason he and his friend Jerry Hudson came to the Florence Public Library Tuesday to view the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization's Transportation Improvement Program, a short-range set of highway improvement projects.
Traffic on U.S. 72, Parker said, is often backed up to Shoal Creek in the mornings.
"It's only getting worse," he said.
Unfortunately, expanding U.S. 72 from Indian Springs to the Shoal Creek Bridge is not in the TIP. It is, however, on the long-range transportation plan.
Parker and Hudson were the only people to come view the plan, said Jesse Turner, director of planning and transportation for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments. Residents had the opportunity to speak NACOLG planning and transportation employees and a representative of the Alabama Department of Transportation about upcoming highway improvement projects, such as the widening of Rickwood Road in Florence and Cox Boulevard in Sheffield, and replacing the bridge over Cypress Creek on Lauderdale 16.
Turner said it's frustrating more people aren't interested in learning about upcoming highway improvement projects.
