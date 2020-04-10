TUSCUMBIA — Shoals musicians, anyone who works in the music industry and local restaurant workers may pick up packages of frozen chicken Saturday through "Operation Drumstick."
The distribution will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
The community outreach effort is being made possible through the efforts of Pat Driskell, minister of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville, Tyler Killen, Industry/Key Accounts sales manager for Mountaire Farms, and Shoals saxophone player Brad Guin.
Music industry and restaurant workers have seen their livelihoods negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic because of stay-at-home orders and the closure of bars, restaurants and music venues.
Killen said he is providing 7,150 pounds of chicken, enough for about 8,000 meals.
The food distribution will provide those who qualify with packages of partially fried breaded chicken tenders, Killen said.
"My thing is, you go into a retail market and you can't find chicken," Killen said. "Then when you find it, it's $4.99 a pound."
He said Mountaire is the fifth largest chicken producer in the country.
Guin said the project started when Driskell called and told him he had 400 pounds of chicken he wanted to get in the hands of local musicians. Guin told him he could help with that.
Driskell said several years ago he became friends with Shoals drummer Jimmy "BeBop" Evans. A group of local musicians held a fundraising concert to help his church with expenses related to a relief mission trip to Houston, Texas, following Hurricane Harvey.
"I feel like in the Shoals we all owe a debt to the musicians and the music industry," Driskell said. "They're hurting so badly. Here's a chance where we can go do a little disaster relief in a local way."
Guin said some of the chicken will be taken to the FAME Girls Ranch and to Huntsville to help musicians in need there.
Killen said he reached out to Driskell after he was able to arrange truckload sales of chicken in north Alabama. He's held one in Athens, and has a public sale scheduled for April 18 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
He said $5 of every sale will go to "Operation Drumstick," which is also involved in creating a farm that will grow produce for out of work musicians.
Orders for the April 18 public sale can be placed at rogersvillecumberlandpresbyterian.com. Orders must be placed by April 15. Check the church website for information.
Guin said music industry workers can pick up their chicken from 8 to 10 a.m. while restaurant workers can get their chicken from 10 a.m. to noon.
