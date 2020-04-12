Court and jail officials in the Shoals are doing what they can to prevent the highly contagious coronavirus from coming into the jails.
"With the environment in the jail, it would be catastrophic if (the virus) got into the jail," said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.
He said they have released as many non-violent offenders as they can on their own recognizance, which has reduced the population in the Lauderdale County Detention Center to around 200 people.
"We have 256 beds," Singleton said. "This is the first time we've been under capacity in the five years I've been sheriff."
Singleton said, so far, no inmates have shown signs of the virus, and he hopes to keep it that way.
Visitations and volunteers were cut off more than a month ago because of the virus.
When someone is brought into the jail, they are given a medical assessment by a nurse, and placed in a holding cell away from the general population until they are released, or until they have shown no symptoms for 14 days.
The Colbert County Jail also has limited access to the general public, and gloves and masks are used.
"We cover them up, and check their temperature," Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said on incoming inmates. "We try to get around face-to-face visits."
He said they give inmates access to a non-recorded line, and put them in a room by themselves so they can talk to their lawyers without their rights being violated.
Williamson has an old ambulance in the parking lot, where people must have their temperatures taken and answer a set of health questions before they are allowed entry into the jail.
"I want people to understand we're doing everything we can to keep people safe," Williamson said.
He said that despite releasing as many people as he could, his jail is still about 10 people over its capacity.
The courts
Although courtrooms in the Lauderdale County Courthouse are closed, if someone has an emergency, such as a protection from abuse order, emergency juvenile or child custody cases or a mental health order, they can still come to the courthouse for help.
"There is a number posted on our door for you to call, and a representative will come outside, maintaining social distance, and take the information that is needed," Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Gil Self said.
The Colbert County Courthouse is open for those cases as well, according to Circuit Clerk Mark Eady.
Self said he had already shut down dockets before the state order came through. However, all of the March cases had been heard before the shut down order was given.
"We got lucky," he said.
Lauderdale County holds jury trials for civil cases one month and criminal cases the next month.
That means the criminal docket for April has been reset.
"It's been hundreds of cases because they are all getting reset," said Missy Homan, Lauderdale County Circuit Court clerk. "No doubt this is going to have an effect on the court system through no fault of anyone.
"It will take the rest of the year to work through this," she said. "Our judges will have bigger dockets each month and will do their best to work things out as quickly as possible."
Self said he believes things may not be as bad as people think. He said even if the shutdown continues through May, the court will only have missed one month for each docket.
Other than jury trials, other criminal hearings are being done through Zoom videoconferencing or teleconferencing.
"We're open for business," Self said. "Constitutionally, the court system has to remain open. We're working; we're just not having in-person hearings."
Local defense attorney Tim Case said he believes the courts are doing what they can while making sure people remain safe.
"The courts are very proactive and knew this was coming," he said.
Both he and attorney Melinda Morgan Austin said anything that needs to be handled for pending cases is going to be handled through video or teleconferencing.
Austin said she remembers dealing with no jury trials when the government shut down several years ago because of financial issues. She added she doesn't foresee a legal impact for those awaiting trial unless the shutdown surpasses 45 to 60 days.
"You'd have to get past the fourth month for most cases for there to be a prejudice impact," Austin said.
One good thing that could come from this situation is that some of the measures taken to streamline processes during this crisis may become standard practice once the shutdown ends.
Also, as people become more comfortable using technology, some court officials hope the use of that technology will continue.
"In the end, I believe we can become more efficient at this and open things in the future," said Colbert District Court Judge Chad Coker. "I don't think we will do completely virtual hearings, but we can do some things through video, which would be more efficient for the court and the parties, especially when attorneys aren't having to drive in from other areas of the state."
But for now, the focus for everyone in the judicial system is safety.
"We have a duty to protect them and their safety as much as we can," Austin said. "Just because they are serving a jail sentence doesn't mean they are serving a death sentence."
