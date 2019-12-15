GULF SHORES — Organizers of the Hangout Music Fest say they're working to address complaints about noise in nearby neighborhoods and behavior such as trespassing, public urination, illegal parking and litter.
There's a team of people focused on maintaining the festival's positive aspects while mitigating unwanted "side effects," festival founder Shaul Zislin said.
Veteran New Orleans festival producer Reeves Price is now a key part of that team, according to media reports.
Hangout Music Fest organizers are creating the Hangout Ambassador program, Price said. Among its goals: to deter bad behavior and also be a resource and point of contact for residents in nearby neighborhoods.
