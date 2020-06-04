SHEFFIELD — Painting has started at the Standpipe storage tank, located at the north end of Montgomery Avenue.
It is touted as the oldest water tank that's still being used. It is 118 years old, built in 1902, according to information from Sheffield Utilities.
A contractor has been working on the cleaning and painting project to keep it updated so it can continue to function.
Sheffield Utilities will also inspect and repair valves if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.