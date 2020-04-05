While the actual numbers won't be coming in for several weeks, Shoals mayors are already planning for significant reductions in sales tax revenue and how they will address it through the remainder of the 2020 fiscal year.
The closing of many retail establishments, including department stores and dine-in restaurants because of the coronavirus pandemic, has impacted the economy in the Shoals and across the country.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said the city is delaying various capital expenditures that were included in the 2020 budget until they can get a handle on the impact on sales taxes.
Items they've already ordered, such as a new knuckle boom truck, are OK.
"Anything that has not been ordered that was considered capital outlay has been postponed," Bradford said. "It has never come to that point here in the city, even in 2008-2009. This could be worse than that."
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said City Clerk Clayton Kelly is keeping an eye on the city's finances.
"I feel pretty sure our sales tax is going to be down," Sanford said. "I hope at this point, not significantly. There's just going to have to be some sacrifice and I hope and pray for the best."
When normal activity resumes, Sanford said he believes Shoals residents will get out and support local businesses.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the city is also delaying equipment purchases and will attempt to defer some purchases to the 2021 fiscal year. He said each department's budget is reviewed every quarter.
He said the city will begin working on its 2021 budget process in June.
"It's a three- to four-month process," Holt said.
The mayor said the city will move ahead with its 2020 paving project, which is about to go out for bids.
Colbert County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the county will not be impacted as severely as the cities since the majority of its revenue is derived from property taxes.
Sales taxes collected by the county are primarily passed on to the school system, which will be impacted by the severe economic downturn associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
"I would expect there would be some impact to the county Road Department, from the fact they get their revenue from gas tax," Creekmore said. "That will be a short dip, then come back."
The pandemic has had a negative impact on the demand for gasoline.
The county does receive a share of the sales tax revenue the state collects from online sales.
"That has been climbing every year," Creekmore said. "I don't see that declining."
