ROGERSVILLE — A nonprofit group is accepting donations to help clean up an Alabama state park that was badly damaged by a tornado earlier this month.
The Alabama State Parks Foundation will take contributions to restore Joe Wheeler State Park.
As many as 150 acres of land at the popular park was badly damaged, said superintendent Chad Davis. The damaged areas includes campgrounds and day-use areas that are closed indefinitely.
"We don't have any volunteers to help with the cleanup," Davis said, according to state media reports. "It's going to be a massive undertaking."
Dozens of trees are down and some buildings were damaged. The park would be working with the Alabama Forestry Commission during the cleanup, Davis said.
The lodge, marina and some other areas already have reopened at Joe Wheeler. The weather service said it was struck by a twister with 110 mph maximum winds that left a trail of damage as wide as 500 yards (460 meters).
