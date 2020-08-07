MONTGOMERY — A pair of inmates serving in connection with Lauderdale County convictions had parole granted Thursday.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Parole approved parole for Claude Bennet Reatherford and James Wesley Tyler Tingle, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Reatherford has been serving 5 years for a conviction in Lauderdale County of possession of a controlled substance, according to corrections officials.
He has served 1 year, 4 months of the sentence, according to corrections records. He is in the North Alabama Community Work Center.
Tingle has been serving a six-year sentence on a Lauderdale County conviction of first-degree receiving stolen property, corrections records show.
He has served 1 year, 7 months of the sentence and is in Bibb County Correctional Facility.
In addition, Tingle has theft-related priors, including three third-degree burglary convictions, as well as one for first-degree receiving stolen property and one for first-degree theft of property, according to records.
Reatherford and Tingle were among three inmates from local cases who had parole hearings this week.
On Wednesday, the board turned down parole for Shauna Marie Davis, 31, Abbott said.
Davis has served a little over a year of her 5-year sentence following her conviction on third-degree robbery in Colbert County, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
She was indicted in March 2017 on charges of third-degree robbery, second-degree forgery, use of false identity to obstruct justice and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to court records. She pleaded guilty to the robbery charge and the other charges were dropped.
Davis is in Montgomery Women's Facility, according to the corrections department.
