Four inmates serving time on convictions in Shoals crimes have hearings this week before the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, officials said.
Two inmates, Lee Vaughn Hamer and Matthew Lee Vandiver, have hearings today. Dennis Jason Montgomery has a hearing Wednesday and Christopher Craig Alexander on Thursday, said Terry Abbott, director of communications for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Hamer has served more than 8 years, 1 month of an 18-year sentenced on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Those include a 2012 sentence in a Colbert County case and 2013 sentence in a Lauderdale County case.
He is in the Red Eagle Work Center, according to the department.
Hamer also has prior convictions in Lauderdale County on possession, second-degree assault and second-degree theft of property, according to department records.
Vandiver has served approximately one year of a five-year sentence in the Limestone Correctional Facility. He has three convictions in Colbert County on charges of first-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession/receiving a controlled substance, according to the Department of Corrections.
Montgomery has served 10 years, 8 months of a 20-year sentence on various theft-related charges in Colbert, Lawrence and Morgan counties, according to the department. He is in the Limestone Correctional Center.
The Colbert conviction was in 2010 on a charge of breaking and entering a vehicle, according to records. His other convictions include second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree receiving stolen property and another count of breaking and entering a vehicle, according to the Department of Corrections.
He also had prior convictions of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property, records show.
Alexander has served more than 2 years, 9 months of a 10-year sentence on charges in Lauderdale County of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and third-degree escape, according to records. He is in the North Alabama Community Work Center.
