ATLANTA — Part of a restaurant ceiling collapsed inside Atlanta's airport today, leaving a large chunk of it draped over counter tops in the dining area. One person asked to be treated by emergency crews, airport officials said.
The collapse at Cat Cora's Kitchen happened shortly before 8 a.m. in Concourse A, one of the closest concourses to the main domestic terminal, the airport said in a statement.
It appears that the ceiling was improperly attached, and there are now plans to review construction methods and design plans at other businesses inside the airport, said Tom Nissalke, the airport's assistant general manager for planning and development.
At a briefing for reporters, Nissalke was asked whether the ceiling was "misattached."
"Based on our review, that's how it appears, yes," he said.
Because of its weight, the structure has to be attached to the rigid roof deck, which is designed to hold the weight, he said.
"It was not attached to the roof deck, based on what we've seen thus far."
He estimated that the chunk of ceiling that fell weighed 700 to 800 pounds (318 to 363 kilograms) and crashed down as customers dined inside the restaurant.
There was no impact on operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, authorities said. The airport calls itself the world's busiest, averaging 275,000 passengers daily.
