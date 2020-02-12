TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Road Department has closed more roads in the east end of Colbert County due to localized flooding.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said Marthaler Lane between Sixth Street and the railroad tracks is now closed.
Sixth Street near North American Lighting in Shoals Research Air Park remains closed and the far end of Sixth Street near Buck Bridge is also closed, Smith said.
Gnat Pond Road near Rock Solid Ready Mix and Cassie Davis Street near Leighton remain closed.
Smith said the majority of road closures are in the eastern end of the county due to the terrain. The west end is more hilly allowing water to run off quicker.
He said there are neighborhoods in Cherokee and areas along Mulberry Lane and Patrick Land that flood during heavy downpours, but the flooding recedes once the rain subsides.
