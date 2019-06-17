FLORENCE — YMCA of the Shoals is starting renovations today on several areas of the facility as part of a $1.4 million remodeling project.
The gym, track, and boys’ and girls’ locker rooms are a few areas that will be closed beginning today.
The project is scheduled to take about four months, and all areas are expected to reopen by the end of September, according to YMCA of the Shoals Executive Director Lane Vines.
“We’re renovating about half of the existing building,” Vines said. “Some areas will open before the others,” he added.
Updates will include more free weights and the addition of a 3,000-square-foot group exercise room. The boys’ and girls’ locker rooms will also be handicap accessible and ADA compliant.
This initial phase is internally funded, according to YMCA of the Shoals’ website.
“We’re raising funds for a possible future expansion … but right now it’s just remodeling in this phase,” Vines said. “There may be an expansion phase later.”
Once this phase is complete, Vines said he is looking forward to being back open at full capacity and being able to serve the community better.
“Once these areas are open, the Y should flow better,” Vines said. “Everywhere from the flooring to the locker rooms to our group exercise spaces will be able to accommodate more people better.”
Any changes to classes at the YMCA will be communicated on-site and on social media. The pool will not be affected.
