Big River Broadcasting Owner Jerry Phillips called the Paycheck Protection Program money the company received "a godsend" that kept him from laying off or terminating employees as the novel coronavirus pandemic caused the U.S. economy to tank.
The Florence-based business that operates three Shoals radio stations is among a wide variety of Shoals businesses, schools, churches, medical offices and other agencies that received Paycheck Protection Program funds provided by the U.S. Small Business Association.
The money was offered to employers as a way to keep employees on the payroll.
"Right when the businesses started shutting down and the restaurants started closing down, advertising started going by the wayside," Phillips said. "The radio industry has been hit really hard. We try to serve our community well during the pandemic with as much information as we can do."
Phillips said the $150,000-$350,000 loan provided by the SBA helped the company retain 23 jobs.
"It kept us from having to let anyone go," he said. "A lot of people don't understand we're a local business also. When people don't spend their money with us, it's like us not going to your restaurant."
The SBA recently released the list of businesses that received $150,000 or more in Paycheck Protection Program funds through the SBA website. The SBA also released information concerning businesses that received less than $150,000, but did not include the names of those businesses.
American Promotional Events on Helton Drive in Florence received a loan in the $5 million to $10 million range. The money was used to retain 395 jobs, according to the SBA's list.
Dynamic Security and Johnson Contractors in Muscle Shoals also received loans in the $5 million to $10 million range.
In Florence two business received loans in the $2 million-$5 million range, while 12 received loans between $1 million-$2 million. Another 31 businesses received loans of $350,000-$1 million; and 93 received loans of $150,000-$350,000.
Brian Parasiliti, one of the owners of Imperial Casting in Florence, said the program helped him retain 25 workers.
"It's helped us maintain our payroll because we haven't been shipping what we need to be shipping," he said. "The biggest problem is tying to operate and find people to operate with."
In Muscle Shoals, two businesses received loans in the $2 million-$5 million range; six in the $1 million-$2 million range; 14 in the $350,000-$1 million range, and 20 in the $150,000-$350,000 range.
"I think it's been a good thing overall," said Brad Williams of the Civil Group engineering firm in Muscle Shoals. "You'd have a hard time finding anyone who didn't think it was a positive thing."
Civil group employs 16-17 people, Williams said.
"There's been a lot of projects pushed back and put on hold," he said.
While the money has helped the firm through the early stages of the pandemic, Williams said he's concerned about the long term and what the situation might look like a year from now.
"We don't know what's going to happen next," he said.
In Tuscumbia, 25 businesses took advantage of the loans.
McVantage Packaging on U.S. 43 and Williams Electric & Line Construction Inc. received loans in the $1 million-$2 million range while seven businesses received loans of $350,000-$1 million; and 16 in the $150,000-$350,000 range.
In Sheffield, 13 businesses received Paycheck Protection Program loans, including loans in the $1 million-$2 million range for Garnet Electric Co., Medical Associates of the Shoals and Shoals Primary Care. Two businesses received loans of $350,000-$1 million; and eight received loans of $150,000-$350,000.
