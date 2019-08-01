SHEFFIELD — A civil lawsuit filed last year over the release of songwriter/producer Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery's 1979 recording of the late George Jones and the Smokey Mountain Boys has been settled, according to court records.
Nashville, Tennessee, attorney Ramona DeSalvo, said Montgomery settled his case with Jones' widow, Nancy Jones, Concord Bicycle Assets LLC, Concord Music Group, Rounder Records, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.
Concord Music is an independent music company based in Beverly Hills, California, that does business as Rounder Records.
Neither Jones nor Montgomery could reveal the details of the settlement due to confidentiality agreements.
"The dispute has been settled to the mutual satisfaction of all parties," DeSalvo said.
An order signed by U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger dismissing the case simply states " ... the parties compromised and settled all matters in dispute."
Montgomery said Jones approached him in the late 1970s about recording an album with the Smokey Mountain Boys. The album was recorded at Doc's Place Recording Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, with Montgomery serving as producer.
The record was never released and the master tapes remained in the studio's vault.
Montgomery said he left the master tapes in the studio's vault for safe keeping.
The suit claims that after Jones died in 2013, Nancy Jones sold all of her late husband's assets, including his name and likeness, the George Jones Museum, intellectual property and, eventually, the Smokey Mountain Boys master tape.
When the studio owner died, Montgomery said Nancy Jones purchased his master tape from the owner's son for $1,000.
DeSalvo said Concord digitized the analog tapes, added drums to the recording and created a "derivative" version of the album and subsequently released it through Cracker Barrel Country Stores.
The recording was sold on compact disc exclusively at Cracker Barrel Old Country Stores.
Montgomery said Wednesday he just wanted people to realize that he did indeed produce the 12-track album.
"It looked like I was going around telling a lie," he said. "I wanted to prove I had ownership."
When the original suit was filed, Montgomery said he had a variety of evidence that proved the recording was his, including notes he and Jones made during the sessions.
The original suit sought $4.5 million in punitive damages and not less than $500,000 in compensatory damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.