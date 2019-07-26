Legendary musicians shared the focus with some of the Shoals area's youngest artists during an event Thursday that was part of the W.C. Handy Music Festival.
Piano students, with drummer James Counts and bassist Bob Wray, performed in the Kidz Jamm event held at the First Presbyterian Church in Sheffield.
It was part of a full day of opportunities to hear some of the best music from artists locally and beyond during the 10-day festival named in honor of William Christopher Handy, renowned as the "Father of the Blues," and who was born in Florence.
Many events during the week are free, like the Handy Homes Senior Fun event that took place Thursday at Handy Place Community Center and featured Off the Chain.
The festival continues today. For information on free and paid events, go to wchandymusicfestival.com.
