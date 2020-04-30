FLORENCE — If you don't want to chance waiting in line for possibly hours to register a vehicle purchase, or renew your license plate sticker, the Lauderdale County License Commissioner's lobby is now open to the public.
There are, however, some guidelines customers must follow before entering.
"We actually opened back up on Friday," License Commissioner Rodney Pettus said. "One thing that is highly recommended to come in is to wear a mask. We're highly recommending it."
A message on the office's telephone system states that anyone age 10 or older is required to wear a mask to enter.
A limited number of customers will be allowed in at one time, and two deputy sheriffs will be stationed at the door to make sure that happens. Other customers must wait outside and exercise proper social distancing.
Pettus said he hopes the change will eventually reduce the number of vehicles in line each day to purchase tags or register a new vehicle.
Pettus said on Friday, 90 vehicles used the drive-in window at the government building. On Tuesday, there were 93 vehicles.
The end of the month is always a busy time with people renewing tags, but Pettus said something else is creating additional traffic.
Many Shoals residents have received income tax refund checks and stimulus payments from the federal government. Also, he said, many vehicle manufacturers are offering good deals on new cars.
This has created an abundance of people needing to register their newly purchased vehicles.
If it's a new vehicle, you can register it online, Pettus said. If you have to come to the window, you could be in for a 15- to 20-minute transaction, if you have all the proper documentation.
If you don't, you might end up with a 20- to 30-minute transaction.
Customers using the drive-in window have frequently had to wait 1 to 2 hours to get served, Pettus said, and in extreme cases the wait can be as long as 4 hours.
Pettus said he knew of one customer who brought a book with her to read while she was in line.
"She'd read, pull up, read, pull up, until she reached the window," he said.
He said some customers who have been quarantined are just happy to get out of the house. They don't mind the wait.
"Some are still a little skeptical about coming in," he said of others choosing the drive-in option.
Pettus said so far, the number of people trying to get inside the building has been small.
"We're still not seeing the traffic we would normally see," he said.
Pettus said the office area is cleaned and disinfected every day.
"We keep it as clean as we possibly can," he said.
Pettus said there are upgrades planned for the government building's drive-in window, including improved drawers, better speakers, an improved awning and a widened drive-in area.
Probate judge
Colbert County Probate Judge Daniel Rosser has had to conduct the bulk of his office's business online, by mail or on the phone since his office does not have a drive-in window.
When the courthouse opens on Monday, a limited number of customers will be allowed inside where there will be markers on the floor indicating they're six feet from the next customer. If all spaces are filled, customers will have to wait outside the courthouse, he said.
"I have been very pleased with people's willingness to go online and handle their tag and title business," Rosser said.
Employees will have access to hand sanitizer, masks and gloves if they choose to use them.
The probate office will also have new glass partitions at the counter to protect employees and customers.
Rosser said on a recent Monday, his office did $28,000 in business from tag renewals and vehicle registrations.
Rosser said one positive aspect of the pandemic-related shutdown is people are using the online services provided by the county. He thinks many will continue to use those services once the COVID-19 threat has passed.
