FLORENCE — Verna White got a surprise she likely didn't expect this morning.
A group of neighbors from the Phoenix Landing neighborhood gathered outside her home and helped her celebrate her 85th birthday.
About 10 neighbors sang "Happy Birthday" from a safe distance while White stood outside her Dora Drive residence.
Neighbor Kathryn Van Cleef said it was a spur of the moment idea that mushroomed.
"A coronavirus birthday party is what it was," Van Cleef said. "She was completely surprised."
They provided a birthday cake, Mylar balloons and a "happy birthday" message was drawn on a folding table.
"We had a great time," Van Cleef said
