RUSSELLVILLE — A pilot was killed Monday when his cropduster crashed in a cornfield in rural Franklin County near County Line Road, Franklin County Emergency Management Agency Director Mary Black said.
Black said the aircraft crashed between 9 and 9:30 a.m.
Black said the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was being withheld pending notification of next of kin. She said there were no other fatalities.
In an unrelated incident, Muscle Shoals police responded to a collision between a John Deere farm tractor and a motorcycle on the Singing River Bridge, Police Chief Clint Reck said.
The driver of the motorcycle Nicholas Wayne Smith, was transported to Huntsville Hospital the Air Evac Life Team.
The collision occurred at about 10 a.m.
