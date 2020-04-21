SHEFFIELD — It's not a new idea, but placing photos of dogs from local animal shelters on to-go pizza boxes is a new concept for the Shoals.
Wendy Snitzer, Sheffield resident and owner of 2 Peace Productions, said "Pizza For Paws" is an effort to help find shelter pets good homes.
"I think it has the potential to definitely get us exposure," said Cheryl Jones, director of Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services. "If not for the COVID situation, there would be a lot more traffic."
"Pizza for Paws" is a relatively simple concept.
Animal shelters provide Snitzer with photos of dogs available for adoption.
The pizza restaurants receive flyers featuring the dogs and affix them to the top of the pizza boxes. The flyers will have information about how to adopt an animal.
Participating pizzerias include Vertillo Pizza and Grill in Sheffield, Rising Crust Pizza and Little Capone's in Florence.
Vertillo Pizza and Grill owner Marlene Patrick said she has two "rescue dogs" and is happy to participate.
She said the flyers she receives from Snitzer will be placed on the front of the pizza box, and maybe with other to-go food containers. Vertillo's business is all take-out currently.
Patrick said the initiative could spread to other food delivery businesses that might be owned by animal lovers.
Jones said she has some photos of shelter dogs that have been used in various advertisements or print publications to draw attention to the shelter.
"We have really good pictures of the dogs we can send them," Jones said. "Any kind of exposure helps."
Colbert County Animal Control Officer Anthony Wilbanks said they will provide photos for the project. He said Snitzer also may copy photos of dogs from the shelter's Facebook page, which also includes descriptions.
He said the shelter has used photos of dogs in local print publications, but has never partnered with restaurants. He said the print publication ads usually produce a few phone calls.
"I think it will help get some of the dogs adopted," Wilbanks said.
