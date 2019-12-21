A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in the 500 block of Long Lane, according to the Florence Police Department Facebook page.
At about 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a 911 call, where they found a man inside a residence who had been shot. Fire department and Shoals Ambulance personnel arrived on the scene and determined the man was deceased, according to the Facebook page.
Police arrested Derrick D. Turnley, of Florence, in connection with the death, the page reported. It stated that Turnley has been charged with murder. Police have not released the victim's name, because family members had not been notified at the time of the post.
Police are asking anyone with information that can help the investigation of this incident to contact Detective Kevin Jackson at 256-760-6557 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword "FPDTIP," plus the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.