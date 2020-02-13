TUSCUMBIA — No arrests have been made in connection with the death of an elderly woman, but Police Chief Tony Logan said the case is being worked as a homicide.
The body of 83-year-old Mary Malone was found just before 3 p.m. Friday at her Davis Court apartment, just off Commons Street, according to police Lt. Wes Holland.
The chief said police investigators continue to interview persons of interest in the case in hopes of developing a suspect.
He said the department is actively working leads on the case.
"The only thing we can say now is it is foul play," Logan said. "It is a homicide."
Logan said autopsy results released Monday afternoon indicate the cause of Malone's death is homicide.
The chief said officials with the Department of Forensic Sciences determined the cause of death, but Logan could not specifically identify the cause due to the ongoing investigation.
Holland said police are interviewing neighbors and seeking any security camera footage that may help them develop a suspect.
Logan said he believes Malone knew the person who attacked her.
"We feel pretty comfortable saying it was not a random crime," he said.
Anyone with information is encourage to call the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121, or contact the Shoals Area CrimeStoppers at 256-386-8685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.