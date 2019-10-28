FLORENCE — Police are searching for two persons of interest in a Saturday night shooting at Brass Monkey.
Officers with the Florence Police Department and deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department responded to a call to the night club on Darby Drive around 9:30 p.m., according to Florence police Sgt. Greg Cobb.
Police said a man shot into the establishment after he was denied entry due to the dress code. He is believed to be the only shooter.
A 20-year-old male employee with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to North Alabama Medical Center, where he was treated and shortly released.
No other injuries have been reported.
The first person of interest in the shooting is in his early 20s, has dreadlocks, and is about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, according to police Capt. Brad Holmes.
Police believe he may have arrived with the second man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Florence Police Department Detective Michael Price at 256-760-6504 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword FPDTIP followed by the message.
