MUSCLE SHOALS — A body recovered Sunday afternoon on the banks of the Tennessee River was a man reported missing by family members on Saturday.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said the body of 40-year-old James Allen Hovis was found "on the bank adjacent to the Rockpile hiking trail," downstream from the south end of the Singing River Bridge.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said the body was reported by anglers fishing near the Tennessee Valley Authority's Rockpile Recreation Area on the Muscle Shoals Reservation.
Reck said Muscle Shoals police officers and rescue personnel from the Muscle Shoals Fire Department responded to the scene.
Smith said the EMA dive team responded, along with TVA Police, Alabama Marine Police and the Colbert County Sheriff's Department.
He said the body was on the shore.
Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said Hovis lived in Elkton, Tennessee, and was visiting his sister, who lives in Sheffield.
Hovis' sister filed a missing person's report with Sheffield Police at 2:23 p.m. Saturday, Terry said, but the sister informed police that Hovis had been missing since about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Reck said foul play is not suspected.
