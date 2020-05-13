FLORENCE — Police are asking for the community's help in finding the person responsible for a shooting last month that injured two men, one critically.
"The case is still under investigation," Police Capt. Brad Holmes said. "No arrests have been made."
Officers received a call at 2:40 a.m. April 11 about a shooting at 239 Perry St., Police Chief Ron Tyler said.
Authorities are not releasing the names of the victims at this time, but Holmes said one was flown to Huntsville Hospital with a head wound. Holmes said that person has been released from the hospital.
He said the other man was treated at North Alabama Medical Center with a wound to the hand. Both men are in their 20s.
"We do ask for the community's assistance," Holmes said. "We are confident there are people in the community, particularly in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred, that have the information who may be concerned about coming forward and talking to police, but this is one of those situations where the community assistance is going to be crucial to bringing justice to the victims that are involved.
"It's obviously a tight-knit community and the safety of the community is important to us, so we are asking the community to partner with law enforcement to bring this case to a satisfactory resolution."
Holmes said police have sent evidence collected at the scene to the forensics lab for evaluation, but they have not received anything back yet.
"The state's priority obviously is responding to the pandemic," Holmes said. "We recognize in law enforcement that it slows the process down a bit."
He said he is confident they will receive evidence back that will be useful to the investigation.
