MONTGOMERY — Municipalities will not be allowed to set speed limits on county owned and maintained roads within their limits under a bill that passed the Senate.
Senate Bill 33, by Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, is supported by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the ACCA, previously said there are many roads inside city limits that are maintained by and the responsibility of counties.
The bill was amended in a committee last month to say that a city can set the speed limit if it conducts engineering and traffic investigations and receives approval from the county engineer as a result of that investigation.
The bill received a 29-0 vote in the Senate. Rep. Debbie Wood, R-Valley, is sponsoring the same bill in the House. It has not yet received a committee vote.
---
Female parolee center bill advances
Plans for a residential training and rehabilitation center for female parolees and probationers got closer to final passage.
Senate Bill 52, sponsored by Sen. Linda Madison-Coleman, D-Birmingham, would put into law the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles ability to operate a residential center for women. The agency has plans for such a place at its site in Thomasville.
It was previously a men’s center and Ingram State Technical College has educational offerings there.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously with little discussion on Tuesday. A House version of the bill is pending in that chamber.
---
Election bills advance
The Senate also approved Senate Bills 9 and 10 to mandate the use of paper ballots and ban the use of electronic voting machines with the ability to connect to the internet, respectively.
Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, previously told Alabama Daily News that his two bills would codify existing election procedure policies into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.