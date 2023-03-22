MONTGOMERY — Among the very first bills to be taken up today is House Bill 1, legislation that aims to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis.
Sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, along with 14 co-sponsors, HB1 would establish mandatory minimum sentences for both fentanyl trafficking and possession.
The bill is expected to get its first vote today during a State House Judiciary Committee meeting.
“I was a former prosecutor, former district attorney, and I had a former DA that I worked with reach out to me and (say) that they were prosecuting someone in Baldwin County for trafficking fentanyl, and there was no mandatory minimum sentence for fentanyl,” Simpson told Alabama Daily News.
“That didn't sound right to me because every drug in Alabama other than fentanyl has a mandatory sentence.”
Current Alabama law related to fentanyl possession and distribution imposes mandatory sentences and fines starting at four or more grams, whereas those charged with possession of any amount below that threshold are subject only to mandatory fines.
Under the proposed bill, those charged with possessing between 1 and 2 grams of fentanyl would be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of three years imprisonment, and a fine of at least $50,000.
Possession between 2 and 4 grams would net a minimum 10-year sentence and a fine of at least $100,000, and between 4 and 8 grams would see a minimum 25-year sentence and a minimum fine of $500,000.
Possession of eight grams or more of fentanyl would net a minimum life sentence, and a fine of at least $750,000.
For comparison, possession of anywhere from 4 to 14 grams of heroin are subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of three years, with a mandatory life sentence for heroin possession being imposed at 56 grams or more.
“Fentanyl has blown up in our population, in our area; not just Baldwin and Mobile counties but all across the state,” Simpson said.
“It's a national problem when we have the open border that we have, that's where the drugs come in. My understanding is that once it's across the border, it's in Alabama in less than 24 hours.”
According to a 2023 drug threat assessment by the National Drug Control Policy, fentanyl was named as the single-greatest drug threat in Alabama for the third consecutive year, a designation derived from 105 law enforcement survey respondents.
Fentanyl deaths and abuse have increased over the years as well.
In 2021, Alabama saw 1,069 fentanyl deaths, a nearly 136% increase over the previous year, as well as 417 admissions into treatment centers for fentanyl abuse, a 64% increase over the previous year.
Birmingham’s Jefferson County alone saw 316 fentanyl deaths in 2021, a more than 68% increase over the previous year.
Dr. Scott Harris, state health officer for the Alabama Public Health Department, spoke last week to the gravity of the ongoing fentanyl crisis in Alabama, as well as to the increased frequency of drug users unintentionally ingesting the deadly substance.
"Just a few grains of fentanyl can be fatal in certain situations, it's maybe 50 times more potent than heroin, maybe 100 times more potent than morphine, and more and more is starting to show up in places you just wouldn't expect it," Harris said.
"People buy a pill off the internet that they think is a stimulant that keeps them awake, or they think it's some other thing, but these things turn out to be laced with fentanyl in a lot of cases, and it's really resulted in some terrible outcomes.
"Since 2018, we've had about a 3,000% increase in emergency room visits related to fentanyl, and 200% to 300% increase in deaths, so those numbers are increasing, and it's not just in Alabama, it's all over the country," Harris said.
It was both the increase in fentanyl deaths and use, Simpson said, that led him to pursue imposing such harsh penalties for its possession and distribution.
“I wanted to focus on going after the traffickers, the people that were actually bringing it into the community, distributing it and putting it in the hands of others; I didn't want to go after just the users. This is kind of going after the bigger fish, and the users,” Simpson said.
“We wanted to have a significant punishment on there to let them know, if you're trafficking fentanyl in the state of Alabama, we're going to come after you and there's going to be significant punishment.
"Fentanyl is so deadly, you could take a sweet and low packet — which is one gram — and if that were pure fentanyl, that's deadly enough to kill 500 people.”
The bill is the first on the agenda of the House Judiciary Committee's meeting.
