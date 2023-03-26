MONTGOMERY — House Bill 1, which would see significant increases to mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl possession, passed unanimously in the State House last week.
Sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, the bill would see those convicted with possession of 1 to 2 grams of fentanyl be given a mandatory three-year sentence; ten years for 2 to 4 grams, 25 years for 4 to 8 grams, and a life sentence for eight or more grams.
The bill saw no opposition on the House Floor, nor did it see any opposition during Wednesday’s House Judiciary Committee, something Simpson spoke to as being a testament to the widespread problem of Fentanyl.
“This is not a partisan bill, this is something that affects every community, and that's something that we're taking seriously,” Simpson said after the bill’s passing. “Members of the community, families that have lost loved ones because of fentanyl, we hear you, and we understand we needed to do something on this.”
Simpson said that while imposing harsher penalties for fentanyl possession was important, he and his legislative colleagues will continue to fight the fentanyl crisis with a multifaceted approach.
“This bill that I filed today is not going to be the only answer, we need to educate our community, we need to get people the counseling, the training, (and) the opportunities to get the help that they may need. There's a multi-level facet of what we're trying to do here, this is just one tool in the chamber.”
House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, also spoke highly of the bill’s passage, with the bill being noted as among his highest two priorities for this legislative session.
“You think about the fentanyl problem we've got across this country, we're taking steps to try to stop it in Alabama,” Ledbetter said after the bill’s passage.
“There's enough fentanyl that comes across our border to kill every man, woman and child in the United States, I mean it has become an epidemic and I think every state's got to start addressing it and we've got to start closing our border to keep it from coming in.”
Sen. April Weaver, R-Brierfield, will carry the Senate version of the bill.
