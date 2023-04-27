MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House unanimously approved a General Fund budget of just over $3 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year, approximately $15 million more than what Gov. Kay Ivey had requested.
The House also approved a $201.7 million supplemental appropriations bill for the current fiscal year, $13.27 million higher than Ivey requested.
The sponsor of the $3 billion budget bill, Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, called the spending plan a “strong budget for Alabama,” and said on the House floor that Ivey should be commended for her budget recommendations.
The budget includes a 2% cost-of-living pay increase for state employees and represents a nearly 6% increase over the current fiscal year’s budget of $2.86 billion.
Some of the largest expenditures are for prisons and health services.
Compared to the governor’s recommendations, Reynolds attributed the budget increases to significant spikes in revenue seen in fiscal year 2023, with an increase of more than $153 million from interest collected on state deposits alone.
Additionally, 2023 saw a 4.68% increase in revenue from the state’s insurance premium tax, a 19.8% increase in revenue from the state’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax, and a 10.7% increase in revenue from the state’s use tax.
“The governor sent a very strong budget bill over here; we did amend that and offer a substitute in committee, and that was just based on some increases in revenue that we were seeing,” Reynolds said following the bill’s passage.
“Obviously, from the time the governor transmitted the budget, we were able to see a couple more months of receipts in revenue so we plussed that up about ($15) million above what she had allocated.”
The supplemental appropriations bill, which permits additional expenditures to the current fiscal year’s budget, also passed unanimously in the House. It would increase expenditures to the tune of $201.7 billion.
Major expenditures included in the proposed appropriations bill include $39 million to the Department of Mental Health, $23 million of which would be used toward construction at the Taylor Hardin medical facility; $5.7 million for the Huntsville Armory construction; $8 million for a new criminal history computerized system for the State Law Enforcement Agency; and $12 million for the Alabama Forestry Commission.
Both bills now move to the Alabama Senate.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.