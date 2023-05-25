Baby Boxes Florida
Buy Now

Monica Kelsey, firefighter and medic who is president of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc., poses with a prototype of a baby box, where parents could surrender their newborns anonymously in Woodburn, Ind. Alabama's house approved a bill to expand the Safe Haven law to allow someone to surrender an infant up to 45 days old at hospitals and fire stations. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

 Michael Conroy

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama House on Wednesday approved a bill that would expand the Safe Haven Law to allow someone to surrender an infant up to 45 days old at hospitals and fire stations.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.