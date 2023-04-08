MONTGOMERY — Two tax cut bills were unanimously approved Thursday in the Alabama House.
Sponsored by Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, House Bills 116 and 115 would eliminate the lowest state income tax rate of 2% and reduce the highest rate of 5% to 4.95%, respectively.
Together, the tax cuts reduce revenue to the Education Trust Fund budget by an estimated $82.3 million.
Though state income tax is a major revenue source for the state’s education budget, Garret has argued that Alabamians would likely spend any money saved regardless, negating the budget shortfall through additional sales tax revenue.
Following the bills’ passage, House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter praised the tax cuts, noting their bipartisan support.
“We passed a couple tax cuts today that's going to benefit the people of Alabama, (and) as you can tell, the members were happy to do that,” Ledbetter said. “I think it was unanimous on both those tax cuts, (so) we're excited about that.”
Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, is sponsoring the bills in the Senate.
Though the bills did receive unanimous approval, some lawmakers still held reservations. One such lawmaker was Rep. Kanyatte Hassell, D-Montgomery.
“We've got the lowest taxes anyway, and I was concerned about losing money in any budget because the state always says we don't have money to do certain things, but I went ahead and voted for it because tax cuts do get more money in your pockets,” Hassell told Alabama Daily News.
___
Hospital visitation
A bill that would strengthen hospital and nursing home visitation rights under certain circumstances was approved by the Alabama House Thursday in a vote of 100-1 with four abstaining.
Sponsored by Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, Senate Bill 113 would require health care facilities to establish policies that would ensure in-person visits under certain scenarios, such as for pediatric or end-of-life patients.
This bill saw vocal opposition from just one House member, Rep. Marry Moore, D-Birmingham, who argued that mandating hospital visitation rights under certain circumstances could pose a health risk to patients.
Hospital and nursing home leaders say they must follow guidelines from the federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees health care facilities that get federal funding. Not following those rules, including on visitations, could result in the loss of funding and licenses.
The bill now goes to the governor.
