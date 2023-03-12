State of the State Alabama
Buy Now

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's proposed spending plans for 2024 won't be made public until March 21. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

 Julie Bennett

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey highlighted some of her spending priorities for 2024 in her annual state of the state speech on Tuesday, but her proposed spending plans for 2024’s expected record revenue won’t be made public until March 21.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.