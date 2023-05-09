MONTGOMERY — Frustrated by what he said is a lack of information from the Alabama Department of Transportation and its leader, state Rep. Chris Pringle on Thursday called Director John Cooper a “tyrant” during a public meeting, and temporarily put a pause on more than two dozen of the agency’s proposed contracts with private firms and companies.
While Pringle, R-Mobile, has previously been critical of ALDOT and what he says is a lack of long-term planning, his complaint Thursday focused on a 2015 incident in north Alabama.
During the Legislative Contract Review Committee meeting, Pringle said he sent several weeks ago Cooper a letter asking the status of projects in Limestone and Madison counties that were briefly paused in 2015 during a tiff between then-Gov. Robert Bentley and then-state Sen. Bill Holtzclaw, R-Madison.
Pringle said he wanted to know if those projects were completed, or how much their delays cost taxpayers. As of Thursday, he hadn't received a response.
“I know he thought it was cute and funny ..." Pringle said to a representative of ALDOT during the meeting. "He’s a tyrant and I would not want to go to work in that agency under that man."
An ALDOT spokesman told ADN a response letter had previously been mailed to Pringle. Sunday, Pringle confirmed he received it.
Pringle, who is the House’s Speaker Pro Tem, in March filed legislation to create an appointed transportation commission to oversee the department hire, the director and delegate duties.
Pringle has filed similar bills in previous years. So far, House Bill 83 has not been reviewed or voted on in a committee.
He's also reiterated concerns about a lack of long-term planning within the department. He also said lawmakers aren’t given enough information about some of the multi-million dollar contracts that come before the contract review committee.
The ALDOT director is appointed by the governor. Bentley selected Cooper in late 2010.
Tony Harris, an ALDOT spokesperson, disputed Pringle’s assertion that the department doesn’t have long-range plans.
“The Alabama Department of Transportation is operating under the longest period of continuity and long-range planning in its history,” Harris said in an emailed response to ADN. “That’s one of the main reasons why the state has been able to make unprecedented investments in Alabama’s long-term transportation needs.
"Every region — in fact, every county — is seeing important road and bridge improvements that are local priorities. By law, ALDOT operates under a long-range transportation plan and coordinates with local governments to include their priorities. We will continue to work with local leaders on their priorities, including the many projects currently ongoing in the Mobile area, such as the U.S. 98/State Route 158 corridor, the widening of I-10 in Mobile, and the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project.”
The 2015 incident originated when Holtzclaw opposed Bentley’s proposal to raise taxes by more than $500 million. Holtzclaw, R-Madison, took out a billboard to advertise his position.
In response, Cooper briefly canceled nearly $100 million in Alabama Department of Transportation projects in Holtzclaw’s district in Limestone and Madison counties.
"I just thought the billboard was a step too far," Cooper told the Decatur Daily at the time. "If Sen. Holtzclaw feels that strongly about taxes, he probably wouldn't be comfortable with a significant amount of tax dollars being spent in his district as we had planned.”
Bentley soon after said the project would move forward.
The transportation department had 21 contracts totaling $78.7 million on Thursday’s contract review agenda. The committee can’t kill proposed contracts, but it can delay them up to 45 days.
Sunday, Pringle said the contracts could now move forward.
Among the delayed contracts is a $400,000 increase to $800,000 for a law firm representing ALDOT in a lawsuit by a Baldwin County bridge company.
