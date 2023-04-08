MONTGOMERY — Newly hired troopers and other state law enforcement officers will have better retirement benefits under legislation approved in the Alabama Senate on Thursday.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re able to recruit and retain our state troopers by basically making the benefits more comparable to other law enforcement agencies,” Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, told Alabama Daily News.
State law enforcement employees are currently in one of six retirement benefits structures, a complicated system strung together over the last decade.
The varying plans came from the creation of Tier II benefits more than 10 years ago, the combining of multiple state law enforcement agencies into one in 2015 and additional changes to the retirement plans in 2017.
Senate Bill 68 would grant state police retirement benefits to all employees of ALEA who perform law enforcement duties, including state troopers, into the existing Tier I or Tier II retirement benefits.
It also improves the Tier II benefits to allow for retirement at any age after 25 years of service or age 52 after 10 years of service. Currently, Tier II members have to wait until they’re 56 to retire.
Telling a young recruit they will have to work 30-plus years in a high-stress job creates a hiring challenge, Neil Tew, executive director of the Alabama State Trooper Association, told Alabama Daily News.
The bill also gives Tier II members one year of hazard time for every five years worked, meaning a trooper could work 25 years but get credit at retirement for 30.
Tew said the bill would make being a trooper more attractive to young people entering law enforcement.
“We know that we’ve lost troopers to go to other law enforcement agencies,” Tew said. “We know that we’ve lost people we hired, trained and put on the road.”
The Retirement Systems of Alabama supported Senate Bill 68 by Chambliss because it will simplify the retirement benefit plan for state police.
“What the Senate did today was monumental and a step in the right direction to ensuring that ALEA can recruit and retain the best and the brightest,” David Bronner, RSA’s chief executive officer, told ADN on Thursday.
Chambliss said ALEA requested the bill.
Tew said efforts to change the Tier II benefits have been going on for years.
“The ASTA appreciates the support of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on this legislation. If passed and enacted, this will provide a significant tool for recruitment and retention of State Troopers; ultimately promoting public safety. We are optimistic as this legislation moves to the lower chamber.”
A fiscal note on the bill says it would increase the unfunded liability of the State Police Plan within the Employees’ Retirement System by about $13.3 million, which would be offset by an increase in the employer contribution rate paid by ALEA.
The bill now moves to the House.
Last month, in response to a major salary hike for Alabama Department of Corrections staff, Rep. Phillip Pettus, R-Green Hill, said he would bring a bill to raise troopers' pay significantly.
