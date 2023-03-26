The Alabama Senate last week approved a bill supporters hope will provide families more access to their loved ones in hospitals and nursing homes during pandemics.
Senate Bill 113 by Sen. Garlan Gudger, R-Cullman, would require health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, to establish policies that meet certain visitation requirements, including allowing in-person visits in several scenarios, such as end-of-life, during childbirth and for pediatric patients.
Twenty-six of Gudger’s Republican colleagues in the Senate are co-sponsors on the bill.
The bill also says its provisions can’t be suspended or modified by emergency rule or order.
In 2021, Gudger sponsored and passed Senate Bill 307, which said during public health emergencies, health care facilities shall continue to allow visitors under certain conditions. He’s since said the bill hasn’t worked as intended and people are still denied access.
Hospital and nursing home leaders have said they followed federal Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services rules during the pandemic. Not following those rules, including on visitations, could result in the loss of funding and licenses.
Sen. Dan Roberts, whose wife , Anne Roberts, died in early 2022 after a lengthy hospitalization with COVID-19, described his family not being able to be in the hospital room during her more than 40-day stay. She was on the ground floor, so they were able to gather at a window and look in at her.
“I would have bought a spacesuit to be able to go in and be with her,” Roberts said.
The bill was originally named for Harold Sachs, a friend of Gudger’s who died in 2020. Anne Roberts’ name was added to the bill.
Rep. Debbie Wood, R-Valley, is carrying the bill in the House.
---
Alcohol liability law bill passes Senate
The Alabama Senate passed Senate Bill 104 to change the state’s alcohol liability law regarding intoxicated people and the restaurants and bars that serve them.
Sponsor Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, said that under current law, if a person drinks at multiple establishments over the course of a night and then causes a wreck that kills them or someone else, the first establishment is just as liable as the last, where the person was already intoxicated.
Elliott and others on the Senate floor said the existing law hurts business' insurance ratings.
His bill says that to be liable, an establishment would “knowingly” provide alcohol to someone over 21 who is visibly intoxicated.
The bill also says providers of alcoholic beverages are not liable to consumers “for injuries or damages suffered by the consumer caused by the consumer's ingestion of alcohol.”
Supporters of Elliott’s bill include the Alabama Beverage Licensee Association, the Alabama Restaurant and Hospitality Association and the Alabama Retail Association.
It passed the Senate unanimously and now moves to the House.
---
Senate approves video cameras in special education classrooms
Public schools will have to put video cameras in special education classrooms under a bill approved in the Senate.
Sen. Arthur Orr’s Senate Bill 56 would require cameras in classes in which at least half of the students receive special education services. According to the bill, the video cameras would record audio and video during school hours and at any time a student is present. Recording must be kept for at least three months.
Orr began working on this legislation last year following the alleged abuse of a 12-year-old student in Limestone County.
Orr on Thursday said the bill would help guard vulnerable students as well as teachers.
“This bill should provide some confidence to parents for their children who are not able to communicate in the classroom setting, as well as provide some protections to educators who are doing very difficult jobs,” Orr said.
If an allegation of abuse or neglect is made, the recordings would be made available to employees involved in the alleged incident, the student’s parents or guardians, investigating administrators, law enforcement agencies and legal counsel for anyone involved.
The bill now goes to the House.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.