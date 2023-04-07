Fentanyl.jpg
Two Florence men were arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl Monday after the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force found 11 pounds of fentanyl in a Florence hotel room. Under the proposed law before the Legislature, the two men would face up to life in prison. [COURTESY]

MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Thursday approved harsher penalties for trafficking fentanyl — with punishments of up to life imprisonment — as lawmakers try to respond to the deadly overdose crisis.

