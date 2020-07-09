FLORENCE — Under normal circumstances, Lauderdale County Probate Judge Will Motlow would have had a single poll workers school before the March 3 primary election, but these are hardly normal circumstances.
On Wednesday, Motlow scheduled three poll worker classes, each with about 60 people, all safely spaced apart on the floor of the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.
"We usually don't do it before the runoff," Motlow said.
But since so much time has passed since the primary, he figured a refresher course couldn't hurt.
Plus, it gives him a chance to instruct the poll workers on COVID-19 precautions that will be implemented at the polling places. He said there will be plenty of disinfectants and hand sanitizer available for voters, and masks and gloves for poll workers.
While masks cannot be required to enter a polling place, Motlow said he is encouraging people to wear one while voting.
Across the Tennessee River in Colbert County, Probate Judge Daniel Rosser is holding a poll workers school today at the Parkview Baptist Church in Tuscumbia.
"We have two schools — one for regular poll workers and one for inspectors," Rosser said.
The classes are very detailed, he said, and cover a variety of topics such as how to correctly fill out a change of address, how to operate the electronic voting machine, how to handle provisional ballots and how to make sure nobody is crossover voting.
"We teach them first and foremost about doing things that ensure a fair election," Rosser said." The number one criteria for all elections is the integrity, honesty and fairness of the election."
He and Motlow said the voting machines used in Colbert and Lauderdale counties cannot be hacked since they're not hooked up to the internet.
Rosser said Colbert County poll workers will also be brought up to date on the novel coronavirus protocols in the polling places.
Social distancing will be practiced and cans of disinfectant, hand sanitizer, masks and gloves will be available to ensure a safe environment for poll workers and voters.
