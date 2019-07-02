FLORENCE — Pope’s Tavern has reopened after six months of closure for reinterpretation and repairs.
The museum underwent about $7,000 of work on the interior for the new exhibits that focus on the role of Pope’s Tavern as a hospital, according to Arts and Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan. The last informational panel arrived Friday.
Other work included structural repairs, she added.
“The structural problems in the house have been corrected, but we still have gutters to put up and the (former) Hughes building to be restored,” she said. “Next year, we’ll be repairing plaster and painting.”
According to Curator Brian Murphy, the new signs and panels are perhaps the most obvious difference visitors will notice when they walk in.
“We always had wonderful artifacts — that has never been a problem,” Jordan said. “But you had to have a guide — a knowledgeable guide — to explain the story to you. Now we have that story written so it can be a self-guided tour.”
Murphy said the reinterpretation will be more thematic, and signage will help traffic to flow better. The main floor, he said, will focus more on the Civil War in Florence.
“It does have a really good sort of social history of why this happened, what Florence’s role in the war was, and then after the war as well," he said, adding there was more information "on some of the people who were here and their parts in this conflict and really what it means for people living here before, during and after the war.”
Jordan said one of the most fascinating stories told on a panel is that of a Union soldier whose arm was amputated at Pope’s Tavern “for practice.” The man faced several ordeals after that, including gangrene, imprisonment in Selma, and surviving a ship explosion that killed nearly 2,000 others.
Other local stories focus on a 12-year-old girl and three slaves.
Murphy emphasized the difference between remembering the war and understanding it from a historical perspective, and how Pope’s Tavern balances both the social and historical aspects of the war in relation to Florence.
“The combination of those two things interacting is really going to make Pope’s a unique place for the city of Florence,” he said. “I think, for me, the most interesting thing about the war in Florence is what it means afterwards and how we remember it. This event happened more than 150 years ago, and in a lot of ways we don’t really understand what it meant for us as a culture, as a society and moving forward.
“Those are conversations that we hope to be able to bring to light," he said. "In a lot of ways, we haven’t healed from the Civil War, and I do think that in the future, and starting a little bit now, Pope’s Tavern can be a place where we talk about what it meant (and) what it means for us now.”
While the exhibits are ready and the museum has been reopened, Jordan said the additional work will be ongoing.
The “Heritage Garden,” which will showcase plants grown and used in this area during the war, is also in the process of being planted.
Murphy said more technology may be integrated into the displays in the future.
