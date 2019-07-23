MUSCLE SHOALS — City officials say they hope a new portable pump will help alleviate the threat of severe flooding in the Nathan Estates subdivision, which was inundated with water during the February flood.
The pump can remove about 1,000 gallons of water per minute, but City Engineer Brad Williams said it has the capacity to remove about 4,000 gallons per minute when attached to larger lines.
Street and Sanitation Department Superintendent Butch Fleming said the new pump was running Monday using temporary piping that has been in the neighborhood since the end of March.
"We've had it running since last Wednesday," Fleming said.
In a few weeks, Williams said, the city will solicit bids for the installation of 2,500 to 3,000 feet of 12-inch piping that will be buried underground. The piping is designed to divert water from the retention pond to a discharge area known as "Sweetgum Bottoms."
Williams said permanent easements are being secured from property owners whose land the new underground line will cross. The city has permission from the owner of the Sweetgum Bottoms property to drain water to that point.
The retention pond at Nathan Estates does not have permanent pumps like some retention ponds in the city. The pond was designed to hold water while it naturally drained into the ground or evaporated.
During the February flood, the city rented pumps and thousands of feet of flexible pipe to drain the pond, Fleming said.
Mayor David Bradford said the pump cost $130,000, and the heavy duty trailer to haul it another $10,000.
Fleming said the Street Department built a road to the pond and built a temporary gravel pad for the new pump. He said they're still using the pipe they rented. The pipe is above ground, except for a spot where it was buried underneath the street.
Williams said roughly $50,000 was spent to install a line that goes into the pond and a connection near the edge so the pump can be quickly connected to when needed.
A new concrete pad will be installed at the pond for the pump, Fleming said.
"I had always wanted to get a portable pump," Bradford said. "I can use it anywhere I need to pump from one place to another. The plan is to be able to respond in an emergency situation where we need to."
He said the new pump would probably be stored at the shop at the Buena Vista Street retention pond when not in use.
Bradford said the city is also working on mitigation efforts in other flood-prone parts of the city.
Log In
