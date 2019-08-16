FLORENCE — Crews are assembling the portable buildings that will be used as classrooms on the Kilby Laboratory School campus.
The portable will help the school absorb an increase in its student population and give officials time to explore permanent options. School Director Eric Kirkman said the attributed the increase in student population to an influx of young faculty at the University of North Alabama.
Kilby serves students from kindergarten to sixth grade. Kirkman said first-graders will use one of the portable classrooms, while two others will be used for art classes and STEAM lab activities.
The fourth classroom will likely be used for auxiliary instruction this year, he said.
Electrical, plumbing and internet connectivity work will be done to the portables in readiness for use. Wheelchair-accessible ramps will also be added to each of the portable classrooms.
The portable classrooms are expected to be ready for use next month.
