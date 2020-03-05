TUPELO, Miss. — Natchez Trace Parkway Ranger Jane Farmer said the National Park Service hopes to have storm debris cleared from the Parkway by Friday afternoon.
Tuesday night storms brought down numerous trees along the Parkway between milepost 114-123. Detour signs have been posted along that portion of the 444-mile long parkway.
"The roadway will reopen when it is clear and safe for travel," Farmer said.
Information will be posted on the Parkway's Facebook page and website.
