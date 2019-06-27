MUSCLE SHOALS — An investigation into complaints of sewage being released from a recreational vehicle near a Wilson Lake slough has been turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney's Office.
Jamie Congleton, Area 1 environmental director, said the Alabama Department of Public Health investigated the complaints, but did not find a "major health hazard."
The situation on Martin Drive involves a recreational vehicle parked on a lot near a home.
Congleton said the Health Department received two separate complaints and made several visits to the site. Congleton did not identify the owner of the lot or the occupants of the trailer.
"An environmentalist has been out there several times," he said. "The travel trailer was supposed to be moved the first time we went."
That, however, has not occurred.
Despite the lack of significant sewage at the scene, Congleton said a violation may still be taking place.
"Anywhere you dwell you have to have an approved connection to an approved sewage system," he said. "There is not one there."
An approved sewage system can be a city sewer system or a septic tank, Congleton said.
Chief Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey wouldn't confirm or deny a summons has been sent in regard to the case.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said he has not received a summons to serve at the residence.
In many instances, the sheriff said the district attorney's office will mail a summons to an individual. If they do not respond, the sheriff's department will follow up with a visit to the address.
Congleton said their investigations did not reveal an amount of sewage that would endanger the slough, which was about 100 to 200 feet from the trailer. He said there was no indication of the presence of human feces.
Congleton said situations involving public health are usually misdemeanors.
If someone continues to live in the trailer, potential solutions would be to remove the trailer from the property, or connect it to an approved sewage system.
Any connections to an existing septic system would have to be approved by the Health Department.
Congleton said complaints involving raw sewage discharges are common "in every county we work in."
