SHEFFIELD — A power outage Wednesday knocked out electricity to residents in the Pride, Cherokee and Margerum areas.
Tyler Jones, the electric, gas, water and wastewater distribution manager for Sheffield Utilities, said a "transmission issue" knocked out power to substations in those communities.
"Our crews responded and were able to restore power to all of our customers in about one hour," Jones said.
He said the power outage impacted about 2,600 customers.
Jones said the cause of the power outage is under investigation.
Sheffield Utilities provides electricity to much of rural Colbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.