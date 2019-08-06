MUSCLE SHOALS — Muscle Shoals Electric Board employees spent several hours restoring power along River Road on Saturday after a dump truck snagged a power line for the second time at the same location.
Electric Board General Manager Matt Bernauer said some power was restored in about 90 minutes, but it was five or six hours later before power was completely restored.
Bernauer said three utility poles were damaged and a fourth had to be straightened and possibly replaced, he said. Two poles have been replaced, and workers will replace a third today, Bernauer said.
"This was the second time that same trucking company has done this coming in the same place," Bernauer said. "This one was just much worse. It knocked an entire circuit out."
Mayor David Bradford said the dump truck was exiting a construction site on River Road with its bed in the air when it snagged the line, pulling down the poles.
Nobody was injured, but power was out to several businesses in the area and also four intersections, including Wilson Dam Road and Second Street, and Wilson Dam Road and River Road.
Parts of the Tennessee Valley Authority Muscle Shoals Reservation were also without power. Bernauer said the outage impacted a few homes on River Road.
The previous incident only claimed one power pole, Bernauer said.
The truck was hauling fill dirt for a 203-unit apartment complex being developed on River Road by Mark Aldridge Construction of Killen.
Police Chief Clint Reck said his officers remained at four intersections from about 11:30 a.m. to nearly 6 p.m. Saturday.
"The police stayed with us the whole time to keep the traffic off us," Bernauer said. "That helped."
Reck said he had to call in three additional officers to direct traffic at the intersections.
Bradford praised the police and electric board employees who had to brave a rainstorm during the power outage.
"A lot of people don't realize what takes to get power back on after an incident like that," Bradford said.
Bernauer said the electric board has filed a claim with the company's insurance carrier and will be filing a claim over the recent incident. He said the damage and overtime will be in the $30,000 to $40,000 range, which does not include overtime for the police officers.
Last month, a dump truck snagged a power line at Bob Riley Drive and Amos Drive, Bradford said.
A tractor trailer rig snagged utility lines near the Muscle Shoals Police Department, snapped a power pole, damaging seven police vehicles and ripping loose power, telephone and cable TV lines from the police department.
"I've been in this business 10 plus years and I've never seen this happen three times in one year," Bernauer said.
