SHEFFIELD — A small crew armed with "drip torches" filled with a mixture of gasoline and diesel fuel slowly began burning underbrush on Thursday at the Hall Native Plant Garden on the Tennessee Valley Authority's Muscle Shoals Reservation.
The target wasn't the dry leaves on the surface, but the stubborn Chinese privet that is found on about 1 million acres of forestland in Alabama, and along untold miles of roads and rights of way, according to information from the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service.
Damien Simbeck, TVA's senior program manager for Natural Resources West Operations, said privet is a big problem on TVA land.
On Thursday, Simbeck and five others fanned out on a portion of the native plant garden and began the process of burning the dry surface in hopes of damaging the young privet sprouts and slowing their growth.
Simbeck said TVA has a compact tractor with a mulching attachment that removes the invasive plant, which allows the stumps to be sprayed with herbicides to further impede the plant's growth.
"Then we use fire to keep them down," he said. "Last year was the first year we burned out here."
Until a few years ago, privet growth was extremely heavy in the area, so heavy it was to the point of obscuring features like the Civil War era earthworks on the reservation.
The method of removing privet has worked on other TVA properties. Simbeck said it will be used more on the Muscle Shoals Reservation if it helps control the spread of the plant.
Simbeck said he needed a good breeze Thursday to help blow the smoke away and help the fires burn the underbrush. A southeast wind, he said, would help push the smoke away from Wilson Dam, the North Alabama Medical Center and Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.
While he didn't expect the smoke to be as thick as it was when TVA burned native grasses along Reservation Road last year, he still notified local emergency management officials in case someone reported smoke on the reservation.
He said privet and Hackberry are quite prevalent on TVA lands. TVA is trying remove them both, and plant hickory and oak trees in their place.
TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler said burn crews will return to the reservation in the spring to burn off native grasses.
"That should happen in March when the weather permits," Fiedler said.
Chinese privet was introduced to the U.S. from southeast Asia around 1852. It has been widely used as an ornamental plant throughout the Southeast, especially since the 1950s, according to the Extension Service.
