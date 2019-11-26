The same toxic chemicals that have contaminated the Wheeler Reservoir and Lawrence County land were found at the closed landfill that is the site of the former Brookhaven Middle School and Aquadome Recreation Center, according to a preliminary evaluation released last week that proposed more intensive monitoring.
3M Co., which for decades used the chemicals PFOA and PFOS at its Decatur plant for non-stick and grease repellent products like Scotchgard, announced in July it would investigate whether the toxins are present in the old Brookhaven landfill.
Last week its contractor, GHD Services Inc., submitted to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management a 346-page Preliminary Investigation Work Plan of the site. The report is an initial step, designed to evaluate whether more analysis is necessary and to obtain ADEM approval on the scope of such work.
Based on the preliminary testing results, 3M proposed that ADEM approve more thorough monitoring of the site.
The property is in Councilman Billy Jackson’s district, and upon hearing of the preliminary evaluation Friday, he said he was concerned.
“I was hoping we would not be in a situation where we would find things that might be harmful. It’s very concerning,” Jackson said. “How many hundreds, really thousands of people have gone across that site with the school being there and the Aquadome being there. We need to get to the bottom of it and see what the final results are.”
The company evaluated surface water at the site for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The most studied chemicals in the PFAS family are PFOA and PFOS, which have both been linked to cancer, low birth weight and other ailments. The manmade toxins are called “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade. They accumulate in human organs and it takes years for the body to excrete them.
--
Water samples
GHD collected surface water samples that were tested for PFAS by a 3M lab. PFOA and PFOS were found in all the water and sediment samples, except for a sample from a pipe used to drain the Aquadome pool. While groundwater was not tested because existing monitor wells were not functional, testing found the highest concentrations in water collected “from a pipe believed to drain the athletic field which may have contained groundwater.”
The combined PFOA/PFOS levels at this collection site were 789 parts per trillion, 11 times the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended drinking-water maximum.
While it is in the midst of a rulemaking process, the EPA has not set mandatory PFAS limits on drinking water, or on soil, surface water or groundwater.
Some recent studies have concluded that PFAS can be ingested through vegetables and airborne particles, although the most common source is drinking water. City water is available to all residents living near the old landfill.
“The good news is that PFAS are not likely to be absorbed through the skin, so physical contact with contaminated soil and water will not be a concern,” Philippe Grandjean, a professor at the Harvard School of Public Health, said in an email Friday. “But oral intake, for example of soil, which likely happens when kids play soccer, is a concern.”
All of the water samples (except from the pipe that drains the pool) also contained the PFAS chemicals PFHxA and PFBS. Sediment in the drainage channel that runs between Brookhaven and the Aquadome contained these chemicals, as well as PFDoA and PFHS. These chemicals have not been studied as thoroughly as PFOA and PFOS and no recommended or mandatory limits have been proposed by the EPA.
“However, many researchers agree that PFASs should be considered as a group, as it is the carbon-fluorine bond that makes them so persistent, and several are known to share toxic properties,” Grandjean said. “In regard to PFOA and PFOS, the EPA guideline is outdated, and a growing number of states have decided or proposed their own water limits, many of them about one-tenth of the EPA guideline.”
He said some foreign environmental agencies impose PFAS limits on soil, and he expects the EPA to lower the concentrations it deems safe in drinking water.
“The PFAS health concerns are expanding, and we are now also concerned about the likely effect on the development of diabetes and obesity, as well as the already accepted effects on cholesterol, liver function, birth weight, and certain types of cancer,” Grandjean said, especially kidney and testicular cancer.
Water from the Brookhaven site drains into Dry Creek, which feeds into the Tennessee River.
According to GHD’s investigation, the 40-acre tract — home to Brookhaven, the Aquadome, a playground and numerous ballfields — operated as a landfill from the mid-1940s until 1963. Alabama Department of Environmental Management records indicate municipal and industrial waste was disposed of in the landfill. The Aquadome remains open. Brookhaven Middle School closed last year.
“No information is available regarding the types of industrial waste disposed at the site,” according to the GHD report. “In addition, no information is available regarding specific closure activities.”
The old landfill is between Eighth Street Southwest on the north, an alley behind Beard Street on the south, Fifth Avenue on the west and Second Avenue on the east. It is in the center of a densely populated area. The Decatur Board of Education owns the 15 acres around Brookhaven, at the southwest corner of the landfill site, and the city of Decatur owns the rest.
A closure plan prepared in 1980 determined the only additional actions required to monitor the safety of the site were the installation of methane gas monitoring equipment in Brookhaven’s basement and the placement of four wells to monitor groundwater toxins. In 1990, the EPA analyzed soil and air at the site to determine the “potential threat of contact exposure.” The analysis did not monitor for PFAS, but it found low levels of numerous volatile chemicals. EPA released the site in 1995 and ADEM discontinued groundwater monitoring in 1996.
--
Proposals
Based on the initial results, 3M and GHD proposed a more extensive preliminary investigation.
“3M has submitted proposed work plans to ADEM. We do not currently have a timeline for completion of the preliminary investigation,” 3M spokesman Stephen Sanchez said Friday. “3M is currently covering the cost of the preliminary investigation.”
3M and GHD proposed installing seven groundwater monitoring wells along the perimeter of the site, and the collection of soil samples from varying depths during installation. Water and sediment samples would be collected for analysis from six locations along the drainage ditch.
GHD's report proposed a more in-depth investigation into the waste that was dumped in the landfill. It also proposed a study to determine whether any public or private wells exist in the area that could be affected by the groundwater.
Based on its preliminary evaluation of the site, GHD proposed that water and soil samples be analyzed for the presence of four PFAS: PFOA, PFOS, PFBS and PFHS.
Based on the landfill’s history and chemicals detected by EPA and ADEM in the past, it also proposed samples be analyzed for numerous other chemicals, including polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and cyanide.
Mayor Tab Bowling said he could not comment on the GHD report because of pending litigation. Both 3M and the city of Decatur are defendants in lawsuits involving PFAS-contaminated waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.