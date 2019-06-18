FLORENCE — Renovation work is underway at YMCA of the Shoals.
The gym, track and boys and girls locker rooms will be closed while Craig Construction crews work on the areas. The free weight area, while it is receiving more free weights, will remain open.
Those areas of the facility are expected to reopen by the end of September, according to YMCA Executive Director Lane Vines.
Clay Holden of Craig Construction said he and other workers are doing preliminary work now in preparation for the renovations.
Vines said the YMCA should "flow better" once the renovations are complete.
To stay up to date on the work, go to ymcashoals.org/construction-updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.