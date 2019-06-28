FLORENCE – Josh Grigsby, a University of North Alabama graduate student in public history, will present the findings today from a recent expedition he led at Armistead Cemetery in rural Lauderdale County.
The presentation, which will mark the completion of the research component of his master’s program, is open to the public and will be held at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library beginning at 4 p.m. in the upstairs reading room.
The fieldwork took place earlier this month in the active cemetery and led to the discovery of a former slave burial site.
Grigsby, UNA history professor George Makowski and several others worked throughout the day probing the ground for unmarked graves and documenting information on marked graves.
“I think our county stands out because we have several areas where when people … came out of slavery, they made a very successful world for themselves and their children, and this cemetery is one representation of that,” Makowski said.
