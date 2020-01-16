MONTGOMERY — The Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy had its final meeting Tuesday to discuss strategies for improving the state’s crowded and dangerous prison system.
The committee is expected to make recommended policy changes ahead of Alabama’s legislative session, which begins Feb. 4.
“I think we’ve had 20 to 40 years of a ‘lock everybody up’ mentality, and you can see in 2020 where it’s gotten us,” Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, said during the meeting. “So, I think it’s time to try something different, and I think it’s time to try something revolutionary.”
Kelly Butler, director of Alabama’s Department of Finance, is a member of the study group. He told Alabama Daily News that discussions about funding in the 2021 General Fund budget are still ongoing.
“We’re hearing a lot of ideas,” Butler said. “I would predict that maybe some of those things might happen, but it’s too early to be sure.”
The group mostly agreed that pretrial diversion programs that allow offenders to get treatment instead of jail time, and that more mental health services and in-prison education programs were areas that needed improvement and better funding.
But some members warned that while a good tool for avoiding incarceration, pretrial diversion can be a “pay-to-play” system that is unfair to those who can’t pay the fees.
Rep. Connie Rowe, R-Jasper, said that she is in favor of pretrial diversion programs, but thinks those operating out of district attorneys’ offices should be fully funded by the state and not by those in the programs.
“I’ve seen time and time again where someone just gets caught and they cannot get out,” Rowe said. “It’s like having 15 credit cards and you’re just paying minimum payment due on everything just to keep your head above water.”
Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, told the group that he went through a pretrial diversion program after a drunken driving arrest in 2015, the Associated Press reported. Participating in the program cost him about $2,000, he said.
“I was lucky because I had the means to do so, but there are a lot of people who couldn’t, and that’s not right,” Ward said.
Another proposal that prompted considerable discussion was reclassifying certain violent offenses, like drug trafficking and third-degree burglary, where no one is physically injured as non-violent.
Katherine Robertson is chief counsel to Attorney General Steve Marshall and represents his office on the study group. She said Marshall has apprehension about decriminalizing marijuana and reclassifying drug trafficking.
“(The) AG has some pretty serious concerns about removing drug trafficking from the violent offense definition,” Robertson said. “In our experience, drug trafficking is pretty inseparable from violent victimization.”
Separately, Marshall last week told lawmakers he is opposed to legislation to legalize medical marijuana in the state.
Former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Champ Lyons leads the study group. He said it will get its policy recommendations to the governor before the legislative session begins.
The Alabamians for Fair Justice Coalition had a noticeable presence Tuesday and staged a demonstration in front of the Alabama State House before the meeting. Some of its suggestions include reforming the habitual felony offender act, increasing paroles, reducing sentences for non-violent crimes, and reforming substance abuse laws.
Ward said he would be interested in looking into reclassification of sentences, but public safety has to come first.
“We need to look at this and see if it’s just and equitable, but at the same time it’s a public safety issue,” Ward said.
A violent offense under Alabama statute can be anything from capital murder, to assault, kidnapping, rape, domestic violence, burglary, intimidating a witness, child abuse, human trafficking and sexual abuse.
A non-violent offense is any crime that isn’t classified as a violent offense.
Ward, who is running for the Alabama Supreme Court, announced Tuesday afternoon he is sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment that would deny bail to those accused of certain Class A crimes.
Alabama’s constitution currently states that any person can be considered for bail unless they are being accused of a capital offense.
He said the bill was in reaction to the death of Aniah Blanchard. She was allegedly murdered by Ibraheed Yazeed, who was on bail for kidnapping and attempted murder charges when Blanchard was killed.
