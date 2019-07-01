MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Department of Corrections is moving along with a plan to build three new prisons.
Prison system officials posted a "request for qualifications" from companies interested in building the facilities. Department officials wrote they intend to gather qualified companies and take proposals later this year with a goal is to break ground in mid-2020. The prisons would each house more than 3,000 male inmates.
Gov. Kay Ivey in February announced a plan to build three new prisons. The governor said the state will first gather proposals from companies and then decide how to proceed.
Ivey has presented new facilities as part of the solution to prisons beset with violence and overcrowding. Critics have said staffing levels are a more pressing concern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.